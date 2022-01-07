{p class=”p1”}SUNBURY — All trials in January in Northumberland County were postponed due to increasing COVID-19 cases, according to President Judge Charles Saylor.{p class=”p1”}”There was a lack of any significant trials and with the surge of COVID and Omicron the court administrator (Kevin O’Hearn) and I thought it best not to bring in the jurors,” said Saylor.{p class=”p1”}A general order was not entered into the prothonotary’s office. Rather, Saylor issued orders for the few possible trials to continue those cases by the court to February or March, said the judge.
Trials in Northumberland County postponed due to COVID
Justin Strawser
Northumberland County Reporter
