SELINSGROVE — Following the vandalism of a Black Lives Matter banner at Degenstein Campus Center late Tuesday and prior racially-motivated incidents, the university's executive board of the Black Student Union released a statement announcing they "do not feel safe."
Three people, including two Susquehanna University students, are suspected of vandalizing the flag earlier this week, said university spokeswoman Amanda O'Rourke.
Susquehanna President Jonathan Green sent out an email to the campus community Wednesday informing them of the "hateful" act and adding that it is one of several recent social media comments made "opposing our principled efforts to foster an inclusive and welcoming community.
The vandalism was reported to Campus Safety officers who identified the three suspects, O'Rourke.
"The main suspect is not a member of the Susquehanna community, but two Susquehanna students will face appropriate action by the university," O'Rourke said, declining to comment due to privacy issues about what discipline the students could face.
The incident has been reported to Selinsgrove borough police, she said.
"Please be assured that these individuals no longer pose any threat to our campus," Green said in a statement to the community.
The executive board of the Black Student Union responded to the tearing down and vandalism of the banner with an open letter titled "The unremitting anti-blackness of Susquehanna University."
The statement said an anonymous post on social media during the Feb. 27 lecture by visiting speaker Irshad Manji called for the Black Lives Matter flag to be removed from the building.
The board members said other "similar" social media posts have been made throughout the year, as well as "outright racist remarks, hate speech and rigorous amount of microaggressions towards members of Susquehanna's Black Student Union and other students of color."
Noting that there are 129 Black students among SU's 2,330 student population, the executive board said they are "wildly" outnumbered on campus.
"We do not feel safe," the letter said. "This started with a banner ... How far will this go? What happens next?"
The union will put up another banner while a replacement Black Lives Matter flag — which have been posted around campus since 2020 — is produced and members said they will be watching university administrators to make sure they take appropriate action "to combat this outright act of violence."
Student Government Association President Arianna Sivio expressed how many felt "anger, sadness and disappointment" by the vandalism.
"I feel the deep need to emphasize this to the Black members of our community who we cherish and love. You belong here," she said.
In response, O'Rourke said, the university and student leaders will be working to develop programs and a task force that has been working on a strategic plan will review programs and policies "to identify opportunities to provide a more inclusive and equitable student experience."
The task force will be led by Dr. María Muñoz, interim chief Inclusion and Diversity officer.