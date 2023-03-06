SUNBURY — Triple homicide defendant Matthew Reed will not go to trial in May following a defense motion on Monday to delay the case until a later date.
On Monday, Northumberland County President Judge Paige Rosini granted a motion of continuance filed by defense attorneys Jim Best and Brian Ulmer on behalf of Reed, 25, who was living at Haven Ministry, a homeless shelter in Sunbury, at the time of his arrest. Reed is accused of killing Susan Williams, 58, James Dicken, 59, and 17-year-old John Paul Dicken, all of Snydertown, in June 2021.
Following an off-the-record discussion among the judge, the defense and Assistant District Attorney Michael Seward, Rosini said "some information has come to light" and additional time is needed by the defense to explore that. That information was not discussed in court nor would the defense attorneys elaborate following the hearing.
Rosini said she would normally not be inclined to delay the case. Due to it being a death penalty case, she said she wants to make sure everyone's rights are protected, including the defendant and the victims' families.
"We want proper justice," said Rosini. "Without preparation, it won't happen."
The jury selection was originally scheduled for May 8. The jury selection was expected to take a week and the trial was expected to take another week.
Rosini said a status conference will be scheduled for April to see where the case stands. A jury selection and trial date will be scheduled at a later time.
Seward said the victims' families understand the need for more time for an expert witness.
Pennsylvania is one of 32 states with the death penalty, but no death row inmate has been executed in the commonwealth since 1999.
Reed was homeless at the time of his arrest on charges of murdering Williams, James Dicken and John Paul Dicken, during a dispute over a vehicle purchase.
Reed had been living at Haven Ministry, a homeless shelter in Sunbury, at the time of his arrest. According to police, the dispute over the vehicle caused Reed to “snap” just before he shot and killed the three people inside their home at 3425 Snydertown Road. Troopers said Reed admitted to the killings.
Reed is facing three counts of homicide, two felony counts of robbery and illegally possessing a firearm and a misdemeanor count of tampering with evidence.
Reed also faces charges stemming from an October 2021 arrest when police said Reed was plotting an escape from the Northumberland County Jail, where he is housed. He is facing four felonies: two counts of escape, aggravated assault and criminal solicitation of criminal assault.
Reed appeared by video Monday. He is held as a county inmate without bail.