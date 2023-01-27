SUNBURY — Accused killer Matthew Reed will go to trial on May 8 after the 24-year-old pleaded not guilty on Friday to a triple homicide that occurred in Snydertown in 2021.
Reed could be facing the death penalty after Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said the man meets three of the 18 aggravating circumstances in which the state can seek death for crimes if convicted by a jury.
Reed pleaded not guilty in front of Northumberland County President Judge Paige Rosini to the June 2021 homicide of Susan Williams, 58, James Dicken, 59, and 17-year-old John Paul Dicken, all of Snydertown.
Pennsylvania is one of 32 states with the death penalty, but no death row inmate has been executed in the commonwealth since 1999.
Reed was homeless at the time of his arrest on charges of murdering Williams, James Dicken and John Paul Dicken, during a dispute over a vehicle purchase.
Reed had been living at Haven Ministry, a homeless shelter in Sunbury, at the time of his arrest. According to police, the dispute over the vehicle caused Reed to “snap” just before he shot and killed the three people inside their home at 3425 Snydertown Road. Troopers said Reed admitted to the killings.
Reed appeared by video Friday with his attorneys Brian Ulmer, of Lewisburg, and Jim Best, of Sunbury.
Matulewicz said in court filings Reed committed the crimes while one of the victims was a prosecution witness to a murder or other felony committed by Reed and the victim was killed for the purpose of preventing testimony against the defendant in any criminal proceedings.
Matulewicz also said Reed committed a killing while committing a felony and the third circumstance was Reed committed the offense knowingly creating a grave risk of death to another person in addition to the victims of the offense.
Rosini says jury selection would begin on May 8 and that two weeks were blocked out for the trial.