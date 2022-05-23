MANDATA — A set of triplets and their classmate at Line Mountain High School have earned the highest degree for FFA in Pennsylvania.
Seniors Kali, Kelli and Kira Maurer, 18, of Dalmatia, and Jordan Brezgel, 18, of Herndon, earned the Keystone Degree as members of the Line Mountain-Mahantongo Future Farmers of America Chapter in Herndon. Kira also earned the Northern Regional Star Award in agriculture placement.
The degrees were presented at the Mid-Winter FFA Convention at the Farm Show in January. They were awarded the special degree chain wear the degree at the 35th Line Mountain Mahantango FFA banquet on April 22.
“It is always rewarding to see students go above and beyond, work hard and accomplish opportunities that are presented to them,” said Francine Ferster, the district’s agriculture teacher and FAA advisor. “It involves keeping records of the projects or work they do. They need to be active in the FFA chapter and school as well as serve their community. They finally need to fill out an application which can be complicated.”
Ferster said she is not aware of female triplets ever attaining this honor. One to three Line Mountain members do usually earn the Keystone degree every year, said Ferster.
The Keystone Degree is the highest degree the Pennsylvania FFA Association gives to agriculture students who have earned or productively invested at least $1,000 into their Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) or have worked at least 300 hours in their SAE program over the past three years. Students must receive their Chapter FFA Degree; have been an active member for at least two years while completing at least two years (360 hours) of systematic school instruction in agricultural education at or above the ninth grade level, which includes FFA traditions and an SAE program;
These students must also demonstrate leadership, have a satisfactory scholastic record, have participated in the planning and completion of the chapter’s activities, have participated in at least five different FFA activities above their chapter level, have participated in at least 25 hours of community service, within at least two different community service activities.
The Maurer siblings said it was their father’s dream for the girls to earn the FFA Keystone Degree.
“My dad was very happy we all got it,” said Kelli Maurer. “He was striving for us to get there and Mrs. Ferster helped us all the way through. She was a great advisor for this.”
“I feel really good, especially with my sisters,” said Kali Maurer. “My dad really likes that we got it all together.”
Ferster said she is sure the parents of the triplets are quite proud since their father Roy has been an agriculture educator/FFA advisor and is recently retired. He has helped many other students achieve this degree, which his children have now received.
The Maurers help out on their family farm, Maurer’s Tree Farm, where they grow Christmas trees and Angus cows.
“I’m mainly the one who works on the family farm. I hope to keep it going,” said Kelli Maurer.
Kali said she plans to go to Penn State Mont Alto to study to be a physical therapy assistant. Kira plans to take a gap year before continuing her education.
Kira Maurer said she won the Star Award after working on multiple project books on different farms. She had to write a few essays and do more community service.
“Kira exceeded her expectations to be chosen the Star of the Northern region of PA in Ag Placement, which means her goal she set for her projects in work experience is most exceptional of the students who applied,” said Ferster. “She kept records on the three farms she is employed on as well her own animals she raised.”
The girls said people often expect them to have similar interests. While they enjoy FFA, they said they have plenty of varying interests.
Brezgel said her grandfather used to be part of the FFA.
“He was a big role model to me,” she said. “I really did it for him.”
Brezgel helps at the family farm Brezgel Farms where they raise beef cattle. She said she plans to attend Penn State University to study animal science.
The only higher degree following the Keystone Degree is the American FFA Degree. Keri Ferster, a 2020 graduate and Francine Ferster’s daughter, recently earned her American degree.