SUNBURY — A group of four gathered at the Degenstein Community Library Wednesday for its monthly Senior Moment Trivia.
The library's adult programming coordinator Carol Boyer said that the event takes place on the last Wednesday of every month at 2 p.m. She said that trivia usually draws a crowd of seven or more, but the group was smaller this month, likely due to the holidays.
Boyer said she themes each trivia session based on an event, theme, or holiday related to the month. For Wednesday's session, trivia was based on Christmas.
Questions included things like "What Christmas carol was originally written for Thanksgiving?" "What is another word for 'Christmas tree'?" and "Who made the first set of Christmas lights?"
Rodney Shoeman Sr. said this was his first time attending trivia at the library. "I was doing some research at a computer and someone came in and asked if that was where the trivia was," he said. "I was interested then and came to join."
Shoeman said that he didn't know about the event, but was glad that he found out about it by chance. He ended up winning against the other participants with 17 questions right and eight wrong. Out of six prize options, Shoeman chose a Papa John's gift card. "I just texted my wife and told her I'd take her for dinner tonight," he said.
Boyer said the library does other adult programs throughout the month. The Roaming Readers Book Group takes places on the second Tuesday of each month at 6:15 p.m. Cooking sessions involving recipes from the library cookbooks take place in the first Wednesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. Registration is required for the cooking event. Make a Friend Friday happens on the last Friday of each month at 1 p.m.
The events are free to attend and welcome any and all adults looking to get out of the house or meet someone new. The Degenstein Community Library, at 40 South Fifth St. in Sunbury, can be reached at 570-286-2461 for more information.