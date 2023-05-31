LEWISBURG — Library supporters should put on their thinking caps for an annual fundraiser to benefit the Public Library for Union County.
The third annual Trivia Night will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. June 7 at the outside seating area at Union Cellars Winery at 4760 Furnace Road, Lewisburg. All proceeds benefit the library in Lewisburg.
"Everyone should come out because it's a fun time," said Library Director Toby Schwartzman. "We're supporting a local business in the community and you'll be supporting a public library that provides excellent service to its community."
Public Library for Union County, located at 255 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg, is under the umbrella of the Union County Library System, which also includes Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg and West End Library in Laurelton. Last year, 122,915 visitors checked out 223,283 items and 17,885 people attended 1,045 programs.
Fifty-one percent of the library system's funding comes from fundraising and private contributions. The county library tax provides 27 percent and state and federal income provides 22 percent of the system's funding.
The trivia night benefits the Lewisburg library, Schwartzman said.
The money raised through events throughout the year provides funds for purchasing books and materials, hiring helpful staff, and providing computers and internet for public use, said Schwartzman.
"It's a welcoming space for everybody, free of charge," he said.
Tickets are $160 per team of four to six people. Each team member received one ticket for a free glass of wine. The winning team with the highest score after four rounds received a Union Cellars t-shirt and a $10 gift card to use in downtown Lewisburg, said Schwartzman.
The quizmaster is Steve Aguirre. Questions will cover a wide range of topics, but Schwartzman advises participants to brush up on their pop culture and television references.
There are 15 tables in total. A few spaces are still available to reserve, he said.
The event will be held rain or shine. If the weather doesn't cooperate, it will be moved indoors.
"Last year, we had beautiful weather," said Schwartzman. "It was a fun time. I don't know any trivia, but my team carried me through. We finished second to last."
Christina Scheimreif, of Lewisburg, and her two children — 2-year-old Jackson and 4-year-old Violet — are patrons who benefit from the library on a consistent basis. They were in the children's section on Wednesday looking for shark and dinosaur books.
"We're here pretty much any time we have free time," said Scheimreif. "We love the children's section. It's colorful, it's inviting and everyone is so helpful."
She and her children love coming to story time, she said.
"It's a nice, safe place for the kids to explore," said Scheimreif.
Other upcoming fundraisers include the annual Summer Book Sale from July 19-22 at the Faith Lutheran Church, with 20,000 items for sale; and the 33rd annual auction on Sept. 3, which is the largest fundraiser of the year.