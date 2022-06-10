SUNBURY — A trivia night at Little Addy's next week will celebrate Sunbury's 250th anniversary a little early.
Victoria Rosancrans, the curator of Sunbury Informed and Beyond on Facebook, organized the event at the shop at 314 Market St., Sunbury, for June 17. The Sunbury Semiquincentennial will be celebrated for a week starting on July 4.
"We wanted to do something to get the city ready and hyped up for the 250th celebration," said Rosancrans. "What better way to do that than with history and trivia? It will be a great night for people to come out and learn more about Sunbury."
The event will be hosted by Ryan Miller. Questions will be focused on the city's history, buildings, landmarks and interesting and important people from the past, said Rosancrans.
"People have been asking about it," said Rosancrans.
Little Addy's owner Tammy Koonsman said she's looking forward to the event.
"It's going to be a fun night for sure learning all about Sunbury's history," said Koonsman. "And we'll offer some great food."
Koonsman has been working to introduce frequent events at the shop, including comedy open mics every Tuesday, musical events and local artist exhibitions.
There will be up to six people per team. There will be four rounds of questions each round.
Prizes will be provided for first and second places. There will be gift certificates, 250th merchandise, coffee, appetizers and sandwich specials will be available. It's also BYOB, said Koonsman.
Doors open at 5 p.m. The event starts at 6 p.m.