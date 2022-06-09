DANVILLE — International Performing Arts Summit (IPAS) will be hosting the International Trombone Summit (ITS) in Danville, Pa., Sunday through Friday.
Artistic Director, James Kent, a professional trombonist with the Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra in Stockholm, is bringing together world renowned performers and teachers from across the globe for this experience.
Concerts kick off Tuesday with the faculty recital Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Grove Presbyterian Church, 376 Bloom St., Danville. The performance includes members of the Toronto Symphony, Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra, United States Navy Band, Sarasota Orchestra, Williamsport Symphony Orchestra, Paris Conservatory, Penn State University and Lycoming College. More concerts will be held throughout the week.
ITS aims to connect students and musicians for a week of intensive instruction and performances, including masterclasses, excerpt coaching, chamber music and solo performances.
A full concert schedule is available at www.internationaltrombonesummit.org/news. Concerts are free and open to the public as space allows.
