DANVILLE — When it came time to name the retail store that will open on at 320 Mill Street, in Danville, on Nov. 18, owner Annie McCarty, of Millville, decided upon the name Troop 47 Trading Co.
“It’s a handmade, artisan gift shop,” she said.
“The name is a tribute to my father, Jim Haas, because he was scoutmaster of Troop 47, in Danville, for a very long time,” she explained. “He was an Eagle Scout and mentored a number of scouts, who too earned the Eagle Scout Award.
He was really active in the community, which was important. In a way this will carry on with this legacy in the Danville community.”
Both her father and husband Scott, are Danville High School graduates.
The store will feature a collection of handmade, clean-burning candles, as well as gifts from other local artists, makers and crafters, said McCarty, who started making candles in 2019, and began selling them in 2020.
“It was actually a pandemic project,” she explained. “And it caught on.
Annie and Scott started selling their homemade candles at markets and craft shows, both locally and outside the area.
“But the move to establishing a storefront in Danville is kind of like coming home,” she said.
Ninety percent of what they sell will be handmade and sourced locally. McCarty will be making the candles. The work of local crafters will also be available in the store.
“So when people shop with us they are getting something unique and hand-crated,” she said.
At the moment, Annie and Scott are “doing a ton of renovation of the space, in anticipation of the opening.”
In addition to the retail space, “we will also have a workshop space to host ‘Candle Camp’ — “our small group candle-making classes, “McCarty said.
The Candle Camp is a workshop space “where you can bring your friends and learn how to make candles,” she added. “I think it will be fun.”
“We feel so fortunate to have a storefront right on Mill Street and wanted to take the time to make it a really special place for people to visit and shop,” said Scott McCarty.
“It has taken a lot of time, energy, and resources, but it’s a labor of love,” he said. “We’re excited to open the doors to the community in November.”
The official grand opening of the shop is Friday, Nov. 18, from 5-8 p.m.
“The regular store hours are yet be determined,” Annie McCarty said, “but I believe we will be open Wednesday through Saturday each week, with at least a couple days each month of dedicated evening hours.”