DANVILLE — Two New Jersey individuals face drug charges in Montour County after state troopers allegedly found 45 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop, according to court documents.
Matthew Hoffman, 30, of Newark, and Amanda Alcantara-Delacruz, 32, of Rosellepark, were arraigned Thursday in front of Montour County District Judge William Wilt.
At around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, troopers conducted a traffic stop on Interstate-80 in Liberty Township, Montour County. Troopers said they pulled the vehicle over because it had tinted windows and was following traffic too closely.
Troopers said the window tint was very dark and prevented them from seeing those inside. The tint was later determined to be 11-percent on the front driver and passenger windows, according to court documents.
Alcantara-Delacruz was driving the vehicle and Hoffman was seated in the passenger seat. Troopers said they observed indicators of illegal activity and conducted a consented search.
During the search, troopers allegedly found two large bags that contained approximately 45 pounds of suspected marijuana, according to court documents.
Alcantara-Delacruz and Hoffman are being held in Montour County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bails. The two are scheduled to appear in front Wilt for preliminary hearings Aug. 9.