State troopers accuse a Mifflinburg woman of selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant and undercover trooper four separate times in Union County, according to a criminal complaint.
Heather Ann Reichenbach, 32, sold a combined 12.64 grams for $1,160 total on three separate occasions: Oct. 16, Oct. 21 and Nov. 12, 2018, the complaint states.
The first alleged sale involved a confidential informant and the latter two directly involved arresting officer Trooper Ed Dammer of state police at Montoursville, according to the criminal complaint.
According to an affidavit of probable caused included in the court document, Reichenbach made a fourth sale of methamphetamine in the case — $100 worth to Dammer on June 6. However, the court documents don’t include the weight of the substance.
Each alleged sale occurred in the parking lot of a business in West Buffalo Township, the complaint states. Reichenbach communicated via cell phone with the informant and trooper, the complaint states.
Dammer filed 17 criminal counts against Reichenbach on Nov. 19 at the office of Mifflinburg District Judge Jeffrey Mensch: five counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, four counts each of delivery of a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication facility, possession of a controlled substance.
Reichenbach hasn’t been arraigned on the charges. Mensch issued a warrant for her arrest.