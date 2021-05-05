LEWISBURG — A malfunction inside a curing oven sparked Tuesday’s fire that caused approximately $4.5 million in damages at Playworld’s business complex near Lewisburg.
“The oven was on, but it was not curing any products at the time,” Trooper Jim Nizinski, state police fire marshal, said Wednesday.
Nizinski estimated the Playworld building sustained $1.5 million in damages, and damages to contents and machinery totaled more than $3 million. There was no fire suppression system in the area where the blaze sparked, Nizinski said.
David Sheedy, Playworld’s vice president of global sales, did not respond to requests Wednesday seeking comment.
The fire ignited and spread through the manufacturing and shipping areas of Playworld’s expansive business complex at 1000 Buffalo Road, Route 192, Buffalo Township, Union County. Central Susquehanna Regional 911 dispatched fire crews at 11:51 a.m. Tuesday.
Arriving first responders were met by flames spreading through the interior and burning through the roof at the plant’s rear end, eventually causing a partial collapse.
Firefighters from at least three counties helped extinguish the blaze. William Cameron Engine Company of Lewisburg had command of the scene. Five aerial firefighting trucks aimed water at the roof and other points from three sides. Natural gas was turned off to the building and oxygen and nitrogen tanks were secured.
An interior attack was abandoned as the scene worsened. Once the fire was under control roughly two-and-a-half hours after dispatch, an interior attack resumed. The fire was extinguished at about 4 p.m.
Nizinski and other fire officials returned to the scene Wednesday to resume an investigation that began the day before. Nizinski ruled the fire as accidental.
“There are no suspicious circumstances,” he said.