State police are actively investigating “suspicious circumstances” surrounding the disappearance of a Sunbury woman who has been out of contact since April 2020.
Angel Donahue, no age listed, of South 4th Street, was reported missing by relatives to the Sunbury Police Department, according to police and a search warrant. City police requested the help of state police in the investigation.
In April 2021, Stonington state Trooper Josiah Reiner, a member of the criminal investigation unit, interviewed one of the woman’s relatives. The relative told police the last time she heard from Donahue was when Donahue called to wish her happy birthday. The relative told police Donahue said she would be moving out of a home they shared to move in with a male, according to court documents. Donahue told the woman she would be stopping by the residence to pick up her personal belongings but wasn't heard from after, according to the warrant.
Troopers said during the interview the woman said Donahue has been obsessed with a man and years earlier had tried to use her to lure the man back to their home, according to the court documents. The woman said Donahue would tell her about how she loved the man, according to court documents.
Troopers later interviewed the man and his wife about Donahue, according to the warrant.
The wife said they had been married for seven or eight years and that she knew her husband and Donahue had been in a prior relationship, according to court documents. The woman told police she knew Donahue was obsessed with her husband and Donahue would walk many miles to watch the man work, according to court documents. The woman said she did not know what happened to Donahue and had not seen her in 2020, police said.
The male said his relationship with Donahue was a mistake and he was “young,” according to court documents. The man said he never visited the woman's home. Troopers confronted the man and asked him why he said he did not know where Donahue lived, to which troopers said the man became flustered and said they did not let him finish, according to court documents.
A second male was interviewed in the investigation and said Donahue had been to his home to meet the male, identified as the man police interviewed earlier. The second man said Donahue returned a year later to meet the man again but he told them to not come back, police said.
Earlier this year, Reiner interviewed another male Donahue was living with at the time of her disappearance. The man told police he woke up in the early morning of her disappearance and heard Donahue talking with another person, troopers said. The male told police he believed Donahue was talking with another male by the tone of the voice, according to court documents.
The witness told police Donahue took two cats with her but she did not say where she was going, police said.
Troopers said Donahue’s social media and bank accounts have been inactive since April 2020. It is not believed Donahue is in any hospitals, according to the warrant.
Donahue was entered into the state law enforcement system as a missing/endangered person and that Donahue’s friends and family have not seen or heard from her in more than a year, according to the warrant. Troopers said Donahue is missing under suspicious circumstances due to the nature of her disappearance.
The search warrant, which was requesting social media access, was originally sealed in May of this year.
State police and Sunbury Police declined to comment on the case. Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz has a standing policy that he will not confirm or deny any active investigations and would not comment on any pending cases.