VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating multiple thefts from vehicles that occurred on Virginia Lane in Valley Township, Montour County.
The incidents occurred on July 30, between the hours of 1 a.m. and 2 a.m, according to police.
On surveillance footage, the individual in question was shown to be wearing shorts, ASICS shoes and a sweatshirt with lettering. They were also carrying a black bag appearing to have an adidas logo, according to court documents.
The individual allegedly stole items from a total of seven vehicles that night, troopers said.
The PSP Milton Patrol Unit is actively investigating the incident. Anyone with information should contact the unit and reference incident number PA 2023-1006913.