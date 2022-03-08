SELINSGROVE — State police are searching for an individual who troopers said robbed a Snyder County bank last month.
In a release sent out Tuesday, troopers said the Northumberland National Bank in Port Trevorton, Union Township, was hit on Feb. 26.
State trooper Andrea Pelachick said police are searching for an unknown white male who entered the bank wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt with a “Rohrer” bus company logo, black face covering, black sunglasses, navy pants and dark “Nike” sneakers and strong-armed a bank teller into giving cash.
The individual passed a handwritten note on a manilla folder to the teller instructing them to fill the folder with money and no one would get hurt, Pelachick said.
The suspect was provided money and then fled on foot. Police said the suspect left the scene on a bicycle located in the rear of the bank, troopers said.
The suspect fled the scene south on Main Street in Port Trevorton. Police describe the suspect as 5-foot-9 to 6-feet tall with a thin build. Anyone with information is asked to call Snyder County 911 or the Selinsgrove state police barracks.