SUNBURY — A Williamsport man is wanted by state police who say he fled a traffic stop on foot last month and two loaded handguns were discovered after the pursuit.
Isaiah Keyes, 19, is wanted by Milton state police. Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey issued an arrest warrant after the July 25 incident that saw two men flee the scene of a traffic stop near the Shikellamy School District Administration building.
Another Williamsport man, Eric Locke, 23, of Park Avenue, was caught moments after he fled after the stop on Packer Island. He previously appeared before Toomey and was sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $200,000 cash.
Keyes is charged with a felony count of a person not to be carrying a weapon without a license. Anyone with information on Keyes location is asked to call Northumberland County 911.
Troopers said the incident began when they stopped a BMW because of tinted windows while traveling through Northumberland just before 4 p.m. on July 25.
During the traffic stop, troopers say two men jumped out of the vehicle and fled the scene.
A trooper began to chase Locke and ordered him to stop, troopers said. The individual continued to run and began to toss a small bag and a large bag near East Drive before being taken into custody, troopers said.
Troopers canvassed the area following the chase and came across a black Glock Model 27 .40 caliber handgun. Troopers also discovered a silver Glock Model 48 .9 mm. Troopers said Trooper both guns were fully loaded, according to court documents.
Sunbury and Northumberland Police assisted state troopers, police said.
Troopers said Locke told them he was on his way to Philadelphia with the other occupants of the vehicle and he fled the scene because he is currently out of jail on bail for an unrelated gun charge, according to troopers.
Locke said if he stayed in the vehicle he knew he would be going to jail so he fled, troopers said. Locke admitted to discarding marijuana while running from authorities, troopers said.
Video footage from the trooper's vehicle showed Keyes wited until the trooper chased Locke and then he also fled and discarded a weapon, troopers said.