LEWISBURG — State police are asking for help from the public with information on a motorcycle crash that injured one person on Route 15 near William Penn Drive in Kelly Township on Tuesday.
Troopers say they received a report of a three-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at around 3 p.m.
When troopers arrived they discovered one man injured. A preliminary investigation determined that for an unknown cause the motorcycle went from the right lane of Route 15 South into the left lane, striking a white pickup truck. Troopers said the motorcycle lost control and slid into the back of a Jeep.
The operator of the motorcycle, who police did not name, was injured during the accident, police said.
Troopers are asking with any information to contact Milton State Police at 570-524-2662
— Francis Scarcella