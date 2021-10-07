LAMAR — Pennsylvania State police have not released the identity of a man killed in an officer-involved shooting at a rest area along Interstate 80 on Tuesday.
According to a state police report, troopers responded to a shooting to the rest area along Interstate 80 eastbound in Greene Township, Clinton County. Police located a suspect in his tractor-trailer, they reported.
Police blocked the suspect's vehicle and gave verbal commands before the suspect drove into two police cruisers, nearly striking troopers. Police discharged their firearms, striking the suspect.
According the report, police rendered aid to the 27-year-old male, but he died at the scene from his injuries. Several troopers were also injured in the incident and were treated by EMS.
A investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when it becomes available.
— THE DAILY ITEM