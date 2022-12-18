SUNBURY — Shikellamy High School senior Dylan Browning is well on his way to graduating, despite having a rough few years.
Browning, 18, found himself in a bit of a predicament less than a year ago when the then-high-school dropout got involved in a minor scuffle that ended up landing him in front of Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey.
Browning also found himself living on friends sofa’s because he did not have anywhere to go.
“I knew I wanted to go back to school.” he said. “But I wasn’t sure I would be able to.”
Browning appeared before Toomey on the minor charge and after a stern talking to, Toomey decided it was time to get Browning back in school.
So the judge called Shikellamy School District Student Services Coordinator and homeless liaison foster care point of contact Lew Dellegrotti.
Dellegrotti, who also is the head girl’s basketball coach, met with Browning and said the 18-year-old was mature and he just knew he wanted to be back in school and get his education.
“These types of stories don’t always happen,” Dellegrotti said. “We are so proud of what Dylan is doing now.”
Dellegrotti wasn’t wrong because one by one, teachers and administrators spoke out on behalf of Browning.
“Dylan is committed to getting his diploma and got right to work the day he came to us,” guidance counselor Liz Deitrich said. “He does not pull any punches and is a very straight forward young man. He is here for one reason, and every day he is closer to meeting his goal of becoming a high school graduate.”
Deitrich said Browning didn’t have to come back to school.
“He chose to come back to school,” she said. “He is humble, respectful, hard working and extremely insightful for his age. I have no doubt that he will graduate and make his own way in this world. I have enjoyed getting to know him and I can not wait to see him walk across the stage in May to receive his diploma. Everyone here at the high school is rooting for him.”
Browning said he just didn’t fit in places before but has since realized that he wanted to graduate, and despite not knowing if he wants to go to college, he knows for sure he wants to work.
“I want to be able to take care of myself,” Browning said. “I want to be able to have a place of my own.”
Toomey said when he met Browning he also had a good feeling about him.
“I enjoy helping people like that because education will decrease crime,” Toomey said. “We are supposed to be able to help these kids out and I try to do my best.”
Dellegrotti said he is proud of the administration team and thankful to Toomey.
“We are all working together in this,” he said. “This is a case where it shows. We are all proud of Dylan and can’t wait to see him graduate.”
Shikellamy teacher Kevin Harry said Browning is a pleasure to have in class.
“Most students that are new to a school district take time to acclimate but Dylan from Day 1 jumped in and got to work,” Harry said.
“He is respectful and hardworking.”
As for Browning, he is thankful for his teachers and said he will keep his goal of graduating in the front of his mind.
“This is what I said I was going to do,” he said. “And I will.”