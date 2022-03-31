One of great traditions in the Valley, and statewide, begins Saturday with the opening of the trout fishing season.
“We estimate that between 1-1.5 million anglers will enjoy the opening day of trout season, said Mike Parker, communications director, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC). “This is based on the number of trout permits sold annually, 600,000-700,000 plus youth anglers under age 15 who do not require a fishing license.”
The PFBC is ready for those anglers.
In all, the PFBC claims it will stock 3.2 million adult trout in 696 streams and 128 lakes open to public angling this year.
Approximately 2.2 million rainbow trout, 686,000 brown trout, 293,000 brook trout and 13,000 golden rainbow trout will be offered according to the PFBC. The average stocked fish is 11 inches long and weighs .58 pounds,
Stocking began five weeks ago, and roughly 65 percent of the fish will be released by opening day. The remainder will be stocked from May 10-12.
The Valley’s waterways are great places to fish, said Carl Shingara, owner, Old Trail Tackle and Sports, of Shamokin Dam. “It’s an excellent area. Well, we have Shamokin Creek. Plum Creek is well stocked. Middle Creek of course. and then there is Penns Creek all the way to Glen Iron. There are a whole bunch of them: like Little Buffalo, Rapid Run, Half-Way Dam and White Deer. All good.”
These streams are well-stocked, Shingara said. There’s Clark’s Creek, right before you come into Harrisburg.
Anglers will be spotted along several waterways in the Danville area, including at the popular spots along Mahoning Creek.
“Now all we need is some good weather for Saturday,” Shingara said, laughing.
The best bait right now is wax worms, red worms, and butter worms, he said.
“That’s what we fish with,” said Eleanor Clarke, of Sunbury, while shopping at Southside Sports Bait and Tackle, in Sunbury.”
“This is a very busy time for us,” said Ken Mauer, owner, Southside Bait. “You’ll often see families come here as one. Or friends coming here to meet each other.”
Rich Kashner, of Coal Township, said he comes to Southside Bait because they have better line.
“I’ve been fishing all my life and I’m 56. I started fishing with my grandfather and father. It’s a tradition.”
Kastner likes to go to Penns Creek, from Wiekert on down, he said.
On Wednesday the the Union County Sportsman’s Club stocked twenty trophy brown trout in Penns Creek and Laurel Run. Each one is tagged. On its Facebook page, the club posted “If you land one of these beauties, bring the tag to the Club for a $20 gift certificate. Good luck Saturday.”
To participate in trout fishing and keep trout, anglers ages 16 and older require both a fishing license and a trout permit.
Anglers and boaters can start preparing for opening day of trout season right now by purchasing their 2022 Pennsylvania fishing licenses, launch permits, and boat registration renewals online at www.fishandboat.com, the FishBoatPA mobile app, or by visiting one of approximately 700 retail license issuing agents. Online customers will notice an improved licensing buying experience, save time, and can avoid long lines in stores when waiting to purchase a license closer to the start of trout season. Anglers are no longer required to display a printed copy of their fishing license on the outside of their clothing and may simply store their license digitally on their phones.