NORTHUMBERLAND — J. Todd Troxell, the current president and COO of the Northumberland National Bank, will be named president and CEO starting Jan. 1, the bank announced Wednesday.
The move is part of a planned succession, the bank said. Troxell also currently serves on the bank’s board of directors.
J. Donald Steele, Jr. — Northumberland National Bank’s chair and CEO — will continue to serve as chairman of both the boards of directors of the bank and the holding company, after Troxell becomes bank CEO.
“These changes are designed to ensure a smooth transition — continuity of leadership for our valued employees, a continued emphasis on building and maintaining strong relationships with our customers, solid financial performance for shareholders and a legacy of independent banking and commitment to the Susquehanna Valley communities that we serve,” Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer Mark Ritter said.
Troxell, a lifelong resident of the Selinsgrove area, graduated from Susquehanna University with a degree in business administration and financial management, also earning an MBA from Bloomsburg University. Troxell is a graduate of the Central Atlantic School of Commercial Lending and the American Bankers Association Stonier School of Banking, and he successfully completed the Wharton Leadership Program at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.
Troxell joined Northumberland National Bank in 1998, opening the bank’s first branch office. He was promoted to bank vice president and branch administrator in 2002, overseeing newly opened branches throughout the Susquehanna Valley.
In 2008, Troxell became senior vice president of lending and loan administration. In 2015 he was named executive vice president and chief operating officer of the bank, and in 2020, Troxell became bank president and chief operating officer with leadership responsibilities for strategic initiatives, operations and continued growth of the bank.
“I’ve always thought that a local, independent bank is the type of bank that really helps the community they serve, and that’s the kind of work that I want to do,” Troxell said.”I’m proud that Norry Bank is committed to remaining independent, and I think it’s crucial for folks in our community to have access to local decision-making and flexibility in lending. We’re able to help our customers, support small businesses, and give back through our work with area nonprofits because our customers are our neighbors. We don’t have to have a one-size-fits all approach because we know the people walking through our doors every day, and we can do business with them in ways that work for us both. There’s so much value in the work of community banking, and I’m proud to continue the legacy that Don Steele and his family built with Northumberland National Bank.”
Now a six-branch bank with over $653 million in assets, Northumberland National Bank is a member of the Federal Reserve System and part of a select group of institutions chartered by the national government, as one of only 18 national banks with headquarters in Pennsylvania.