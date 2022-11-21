SUNBURY — Northumberland County launched a truancy court on Monday to address the growing number of student absentees in the county's school districts.
President Judge Charles Saylor, Children & Youth Services Administrator Katrina Gownley and Chief Adult Probation Officer Tim Heintzman as well as county officials, district judges and administrators at Shikellamy School District gathered in the newly renovated Family Engagement Center, located at the Northumberland County Human Services Complex, 320 N. Second St., Sunbury, to announce the new program. It is the seventh treatment court in Northumberland County.
"We have to really address the truancy problem in the county," said Saylor. "A number of years ago when I heard the numbers in this county, I was appalled. I could not believe it. In the past year, we spent countless hours and traveled to other counties, and met monthly. Doing nothing or doing the same old thing was unacceptable.
The first court date for truancy court will be at 3:30 Dec. 1 with five Shikellamy School District cases with Milton District Judge Michael Diehl in the county courthouse. The court dates will be every other Thursday, eventually expanding to other school districts as the program grows.
"It's a family issue," said Saylor. "If we don't address the issue with the family, we'll never get the kids in school."
At the common pleas level, Northumberland County under Judge Robert B. Sacavage, established a drug treatment court in 2005, DUI and behavioral health were introduced soon after, veterans court was introduced in 2011 and family court was established in 2018. In 2016, the veteran treatment court was introduced at the magistrate level.
Gownley reported that the county had 2,500 truancy referrals last year, down by about 100 referrals when compared to the record number of referrals in 2020.
"We started a regular truancy program about six years ago, which has been very beneficial to Children and Youth," said Gownley. "We needed something more for the chronic families."
The current program places a truancy officer in every school district in Northumberland County. When a student misses three or more days in a row, the family must develop a Student Attendance Improvement Plan with the school district and the truancy officer, said Gownley.
If the matter is not resolved after six illegal absences, the family must take Parent Truancy Awarnesses Program classes where parents learn about the consequences of truancy, including failure in school and higher probability of delinquent behavior, said Gownley.
Truancy is considered a summary offense — similar to a traffic violation — in district court. Punishment could be a fine ranging from $100 to $750 or community service, depending on a case-by-case basis and the district judge's discretion, said Sunbury District Judge Michael Toomey.
The proposed truancy court is an effort to integrate and coordinate support for families in Northumberland County. Preventative and intervention methods are needed to address the issues of truancy, according to the mission statement.
The program goals are to empower participants to focus on the importance of education, adhering to the law, and treatment; to reduce time spent involved with the magistrate, dependency and juvenile justice system; and to restore and reunify the family unit and other healthy support systems, according to the mission statement.
The three-phase program is divided into 45 days, 30 days and 30 days, Gownley said.
Dr. Jason Bendle, the superintendent of Shikellamy, said he hopes it will make an impact.
"The habitually truant families are often generational," said Bendle. "We're hoping there is some support for the family. Ultimately all we want is for the kids to be in school."