BLOOMSBURG — Enthusiasts and their families rolled into the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds by the truckload Friday for the opening day of the 36th annual Summer 4-Wheel Jamboree Nationals.
Truck owners and truck fans will have plenty to see and do all weekend and a lot of it was already on display just within a few short hours of the gates opening.
Truck beds were being used as swimming pools. There were truck parades. Later trucks will crush cars, race side by side and even mini radio-controlled versions of famous monster trucks will compete on a dirt track.
Phil Beaver of Ringtown comes every year to see the trucks and everything else.
“I have my truck. I usually fill it up with water and the grandkids get in,” Beaver said, referring to his Ford F-350. “I have five grandkids. This year they’re a little bit late. They’ll be up tomorrow.”
The jamboree runs through Sunday. Doors open at 9 a.m. today and festivities end at 7:30 p.m. Then the fairgrounds open again from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Participation is definitely up over last year, according to Elizabeth Scheckel, events marketing manager.
“It looks like right now it’s up (after the) last update I got,” she said. “I don’t have an exact number because it keeps going up. It changes about every 30 minutes.
“We have people coming in at the registration truck and the line’s out the door.”
Scheckel said the uptick could be attributed to a number of factors, everything from weather to new events — like the side-by-side races, which pit two-seat dune-buggy style vehicles against each other on the track.
“I think we’ve had mud bogs in the past, we have the mega trucks and, of course, we have some really cool monster trucks,” Scheckel said. “One in particular, Thunder Chicken, I know, was in the original Bloomsburg 4-Wheel Jamboree. So people are really excited about that truck being here at the show this year.”
Dave Miskolczi, who lives in Southern Maryland now, has been coming to the show since 1988.
Miskolczi was showing his 1969 K10 Chevy truck — with an 8-inch lift, Fox Shocks, 37-inch tires, and a 4-speed, 350-horsepower engine. He said he rebuilt it himself and is just waiting to get it painted this winter.
He also pointed to his 2020 GMC Denali HD, which he used to haul his camper.
“We camp right here, it’s great,” he said. “We spend the whole weekend here. We barbecue. We make it a weekend event.
“Like I said, family, friends, it’s a really nice opportunity for people to come out to see all kinds of trucks.”
The Show and Shine competition is about as big a draw as the infield competitions, allowing participants to show off their suped-up trucks.
“It gives you a mixture and I think it gives the people an opportunity to see the old stuff, the new stuff, and the stuff in between and how they customize it,” Miskolczi said. “Monster trucks. Mud drag racers. Mega trucks. I guess it’s changed over the years. The fairground has changed, put a racetrack in. It’s still a good show.
“I plan on coming back until I can’t or until they stop having it.”
This is only the second year at the jamboree for Kayla Taylor of Greeley.
Taylor doesn’t have deep-rooted nostalgia for the show or Thunder Chicken, but one year was enough to put her on a mission.
“The first year was awesome,” Taylor said. “There are so many people here and the trucks are great and I just figured I have to get a truck and get in the show.
“The kids love to run around and check out everything.”
Taylor said she loves seeing all of the trucks, from the daily drivers up to the monster trucks you can’t drive on the street.
She brought a 1992 Ford Ranger STX.
“We just finished it last week,” Taylor said, referring to the truck which had its bed turned into a pool on Friday. “We had to have the pool for the kids. It’s always hot here. Super hot all the time.”
Scheckel said visitors don’t need to own a truck to attend and there are plenty of activities for families.
“A really cool spot is the RC family fun zone,” she said. “It’s in the equestrian arena, kind of toward the back of the fairgrounds.
“You can see all of your favorite RC cars like Thunder Chicken and some of them — like Grave Digger, that’s part of Monster Jam — famous RC cars in mini sizes all racing against each other on a dirt track.”