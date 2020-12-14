The operator of the Watsontown Trucking Company and Patton Warehousing and Logistics groups is sponsoring a free admission night for families who want to visit Knoebels Joy Through the Grove tonight. The event, sponsored by the Patton family, will take place from 5:30 to 9 p.m. tonight.
Steve Patton, president of Patton Logistics Group, said the idea started when considering options for an event to thank employees. The company typically hosts a picnic at Knoebels but had to cancel it this year.
“From there, the idea grew,” said Patton. “There are a lot of people struggling right now who could really use an experience like Joy Through the Grove but might not have the means.”
Patton reached out to Knoebels with the idea, and the plan was set in motion.
“The Patton family is doing an incredible thing to bring joy to the lives of complete strangers,” said Stacy Ososkie, Knoebels’ spokesperson. “We look forward to witnessing the happiness this will create for families who might not have been able to visit otherwise.”
Joy Through the Grove, which is in its inaugural year, is a one-and-a-half-mile long drive through Christmas light display and includes over 400 light up pieces. It is enjoyed from the comfort of your personal vehicle. Free admission will be provided to families who are in line at Knoebels Parkway by 9 p.m. tonight.