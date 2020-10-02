Trump health care plan Oct 2, 2020 19 min ago Has anyone heard what it is? Just what is the Trump Republican beautiful health plan for everyone?Been hearing about it for four years.What is it?Joe Brzostowski,Milton Tags Health Care Plan Health Plan Trump Joe Brzostowski Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Daily Item Reprints Obituaries ROYER-LIVENGOOD, Liisa Sep 29, 2020 - Jan 17, 1979 PARKER, Harlan Apr 24, 1931 - Sep 30, 2020 NOVACK, Josephine Oct 26, 1929 - Sep 30, 2020 HILE SR., Robert Jan 7, 1948 - Sep 29, 2020 SAUERS, Marlin Oct 23, 1933 - Sep 30, 2020