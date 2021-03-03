I just heard on the radio that Mitch McConnell said he would support Donald Trump if he won the GOP nomination in 2024. Also, the other week on TV, Lindsey Graham said the GOP needs Trump.
Trump lost supporters and the election because he was always on TV spewing lies. Then he lost even more supporters after the stunt on Jan. 6. How do these lawmakers think they could possibly win in 2024?
Looks to me like the Democrats will have another easy win in 2024. Trump severely damaged the Republican Party and these people will cause even more damage if they continue to support him.
Remember voters, there are more than two parties in these United States!
Barry Starks,
New Columbia