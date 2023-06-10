The indictments against former President Donald Trump that were unsealed, revealing 37 charges, were politically motivated and a case of prosecutorial overreach said the Valley’s two U.S. House representatives on Friday.
University political specialists expect Trump’s lawyers to build a defense around his attempts to declassify the documents and the multitude of other presidents who have taken classified files.
U.S. Reps. Dan Meuser, R-9, Dallas, and Glenn Thompson, R-15, Bellefonte, described the charges as “tyranny” and a “cherry-picked narrative,” respectively.
“From the very onset of his presidential campaign, the Justice Department has unfairly targeted Donald Trump,” Meuser said. “Time again we have seen allegations amount to nothing more than nonsense claims proven to be false — beginning with the Russian collusion hoax, which a special counsel has now concluded was politically motivated.”
The double standard the justice system has applied to President Trump is evident, and rogue prosecutors and others continue to come after him to get their own names in the paper, Meuser continued.
“Joe Biden kept classified documents for decades — yet he goes uncharged,” Meuser said. “Why? Because Joe Biden has a ‘D’ next to his name and Donald Trump has an ‘R.’ This is the United States — not a third-world country. We cannot use the power of the federal government to arrest political opponents, which is what Biden has done in seemingly weaponizing the DOJ against his leading competitor for the presidency.
“It is a sad day in America and we cannot allow tyranny like this to reign. I stand with President Trump against this blatant abuse of power. Such an injustice should never be perpetrated in the United States.”
U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-15, Bellefonte, added that “Publicly releasing the indictment is an attempt to find the presidential frontrunner guilty in the court of public opinion, prior to any legal proceedings.”
By doing so, Thompson said, “the special prosecutor is focusing on a cherry-picked narrative to achieve political ends, which excludes due process and President Trump’s rights under the law.”
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey’s office said it did not want to comment on the story at this time.
Trump’s defense
The argument that Trump is using against the charges is that he had the authority as president of the United States to take these classified documents with him.
“Other presidents did. And he will say that he didn’t break any law,” said Terry Madonna, senior fellow in residence for Political Affairs at Millersville University.
“That, I think, is Trump’s main argument,” Madonna said. “That he took steps to declassify them, which other presidents have done. Then he will point out that Biden has thousands of them in so many different places, like down in his home in Wilmington (Delaware) without any adequate protection. He (Trump) had protection, he is going to argue. The secret service was at his residence, at Mar-a-Lago. And that he didn’t break any law. This will be his principal argument.”
Then, Madonna suggested, “Trump will ask why the justice department didn’t go after Hillary Clinton, and the documents on her server that she destroyed. He will go at them for not going after her. And that this prosecution is purely political.”
Trump’s legal team will argue, Madonna suspects, “that the records law is not criminal. In fact, it is civil. Trump’s lawyers are arguing now that it is civil and a misdemeanor if you are found guilty of breaking the records law.”
The other aspect of this “is it is rallying Trump’s base,” Madonna said. “I don’t think there is any doubt about it. Meanwhile, there is not likely to be a trial before the election, and we are talking about next November, 2024. If he is elected president, he could just pardon himself.”
There is nothing in the Constitution that prevents someone from being president due to a conviction for stealing classified documents or financial fraud, said Robert Speel, associate professor of political science, Penn State University, The Behrend College. "But the 14th Amendment, passed after the Civil War, does bar federal office for anyone who previously took an oath of office and then engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the United States or gave aid and comfort to enemies of the United States."
If there was any evidence that Trump showed or provided classified information to an “enemy” of the United States, or if he was convicted of a role in the January 2021 attempts to subvert the electoral college count, Speel explained, "then the 14th Amendment could potentially become relevant."
Bigger issue
Trump’s bigger issue, added Nick Clark, professor of political science at Susquehanna University, seems to be the apparent effort to deceive federal authorities around the efforts to recover the records.
“Taking the records is not good, but we know that many politicians are guilty of that at this point,” Clark said. “The government seems to think they have something good on him in regard to his not being forthright about what he had and what he intended to do with these documents.”
Clark said he believes Trump’s defense will be political.
The optics on this are admittedly terrible,” he said. “His critics will say that he has to be prosecuted because they believe he has broken the law and should not be above the law.
“It does look like a government prosecuting its political opposition. In any country where that has happened, the government would argue they are right in their actions. So there will be a political battle around that.”
Clark said the legal battle will likely focus on when, where, and why the government takes action on these issues and note the apparent lack of action on the same front with Pence and Biden, although the latter case is ongoing.