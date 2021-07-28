WILLIAMSPORT — The George I. Alden Trust has awarded Lycoming College a grant of $125,000 in support of the renovation of the genetics teaching lab in the Heim Science Building. The recent addition of majors in astrophysics, neuroscience, and biochemistry have accounted for the college’s most significant growth in enrollment and high performing students, and the renovations will ultimately support and further the education and success of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) students.
In addition to serving as both the lecture and teaching lab facility for several biology and neuroscience courses, the space also serves a number of community outreach functions, one being an annual biotechnology outreach workshop for local high school teachers. In the summer, the lab, in conjunction with other spaces on campus, is used for Lycoming College for Kids and Teens, an educational and hands-on program for students in grades 2-12.
Lab renovations are underway this summer with anticipated completion by the start of the 2021-22 academic year.
— THE DAILY ITEM