...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following
areas, Columbia, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Montour, Northern
Lycoming, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan,
Tioga and York.
* WHEN...From 8 PM EDT this evening through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A frontal boundary will bring a round of rain and
thunderstorms to the area this evening into tonight. Some of
the thunderstorms could produce torrential downpours, with
rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches or locally higher possible.
With the recent wet conditions this could be enough rain to
cause additional flooding or flash flooding concerns.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&