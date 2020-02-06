BLOOMSBURG — A Turbotville area man, scheduled to go on trial Tuesday for raping an 8-year-old girl, rejected a plea offer Thursday ahead of the trial.
Brent J. Kilgus, 35, of Schuyler Road, told Judge Gary Norton he understood the offer of pleading guilty to involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a standard sentencing range of six to 20 years in jail.
Norton said told Kilgus if he is convicted of the rape charge, the mandatory minimum would be 10 years in jail and other counts he faces would merge into the rape charge. The judge also told him the child would be testifying at the trial. A state trooper contends Kilgus made certain admissions in the case, Norton told Kilgus.
Kilgus, represented by attorney William Stephens, said he was aware of those actions.
Norton, Stephens and Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis met in pretrial discussions before a hearing on motions filed by the commonwealth was held Thursday.
Mattis presented two motions, including one to withdraw hearsay evidence. Norton granted the DA's motion to allow the child to testify via videotape and not in the courtroom.
She said the only people allowed in the room where the child will testify will be the defendant's attorney, the attorney representing the commonwealth, the court reporter, the judge, someone possibly needed to operate the video equipment and anyone present for the well-being of the child.