SUNBURY — A Turbotville mother who allegedly locked her 2-year-old son in his bedroom for more than 13 hours without access to food, water or a diaper change pleaded guilty on Friday to a felony count of endangering the welfare of children.
Northumberland County Judge Paige Rosini immediately sentenced Brittany Lynn Schramm, 24, of Main Street, Turbotville, to two years of probation starting with three months of house arrest. A second felony count of endangering the welfare of children was dropped.
Police described Schramm's home as "deplorable conditions" with the child's room being smeared with feces on the walls and floors. Police in March learned that the child had been in his bedroom for more than 13 hours. The child allegedly had not been out for food, water or a diaper change.
Schramm has been free from Northumberland County Jail since she posted $30,000 cash bail on April 22. The child is in someone else's custody.