TURBOTVILLE — Several members of the Turbotville VFW Auxiliary Post 8206 met to prepare poppy displays that will be placed in many Turbotville businesses for the next several weeks, according to Bonnie J. Michael, patriotic instructor.
These displays are put out this time every year to collect donations to support the programs of the auxiliary whose purpose is to provide for military veterans and those currently serving.
They donate collected goods to veteran hospitals, nursing homes and homeless veterans as well as provide monetary support to other veteran organizations.
They also assist the post in the functions they provide.