SUNBURY — Turkey Hill on Front Street in Sunbury is closed and city officials said they don’t know why the business decided to shutter the location.
Calls seeking comment to the corporate office were not returned this week.
City Clerk Jolinn Barner said she was not made aware of the reason why the establishment decided to close one of the two locations they had in the city.
A second location on 4th Street remains open.
The shop at the corner of Front and Reagan streets is dark with empty shelves.
City Code Department officer Mike Rhoads said he was not contacted by anyone from the main branch of the corporation but said he was getting calls about the property.
Rhoads said he has not been able to get any information.
Rhoads said the office has received an application for the removal of the gas tanks that are underground at the property.
“That’s all we really know,” he said.
Code office officials said the property was not owned by Turkey Hill and is owned by Pamela Gartin, of Scottsdale, Arizona. The code department did have a contact number for Gartin.
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said he was disappointed to see the business close.
“It’s sad to see Turkey Hill closing,” he said. “It was convenient for many residents in the neighborhood. Our economic developer can start to reach out to try and fill this location, so it doesn’t remain empty long.”