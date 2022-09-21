MIFFLINBURG — A 5K run on Thanksgiving morning will benefit Herr Memorial Library and the Mifflinburg Area High School Boys Lacrosse Team.
The 5K run/walk begins at 9 a.m. on Nov. 24 at the Mifflinburg Community Park, 131 N. Fifth St. The cost is $30 to participate in the 5K with proceeds benefitting Herr Memorial Library
Non-perishable food donations will be collected at the start of the race and donated to local food pantries.
Runners and walkers can register by emailing mifflinburgturkeytrot@gmail.com.
T-shirts are only guaranteed for individuals that register before Saturday, Oct. 29. Onsite registration will be available beginning at 7:30 a.m. day of the race.
For more information visit Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., or call 570-966-0831, or visit UnionCountyLibraries.org.
— CHRIS BENSON