NORTHUMBERLAND — Volunteers announced Thursday that the return of the Twelfth Night Celebration at the Joseph Priestley House on Jan. 9 will be postponed.
According to board chair Colleen Epler-Ruths, the group at the Priestley House, in Northumberland, was more than ready to celebrate the event that has been postponed since 2019 because of COVID-19.
Due to the rise in cases and because of winter weather, she said the event will be postponed.
“We will be having a winter open house sometime at the end of January or early in February,” she said.
She said the group will announce the date at a later time.