NORTHUMBERLAND — For the first time in three years, the doors to the Joseph Priestley House were opened to the public in celebration of the Twelfth Night of Christmas.
Twelfth Night (also known as Epiphany Eve) is a festival that traditionally takes place on the last of the 12 days of Christmas, marking the coming of the Epiphany.
The Joseph Priestley House was built in 1794 for noted English scientist Joseph Priestley, who is well known for his 1774 discovery, in England, of oxygen. He lived in the house until his death in 1804.
Upon arrival at the visitor’s center, guests were welcomed with refreshments and lively music provided by Fiddler Beverley Conrad.
They were then escorted by lantern to either the house or the Pond Center. Volunteer David Ruths of Northumberland was in period costume, greeting guests at the front door and welcoming them to a step back in time.
“This is not a restoration,” said Ruths. “This is the actual house, these are the actual floors he walked on.”
Michael McWilliams, a docent (tour guide) for the event, was working in the library where Joseph Priestley had his office, and said he was pleased with the turnout.
“We usually get around 75 to 80 people through during the three-hour time period,” he said. “This is great for the first time in three years.”
The first floor of the house was open for guests to wander and learn more about the history of the family who’d lived and worked there.
Rooms were decorated as they would have been back in the day that Joseph Priestley walked the halls — with pine, holly and candles.
Fireplace mantels were draped with pine garland and the dining room table was set with dishes that had been made for Priestley by his good friend, Josiah Wedgewood, a Staffordshire potter who established an international reputation for British ceramics and the center of the table featured a bright and festive centerpiece filled with oranges and cloves.
Traditional colonial music and Christmas carols were provided by Bloomsburg Music Ensemble, which was set up in the drawing room.
In addition to touring the house, Ron Blatchley entertained a standing room only crowd in the Pond building. Blatchley conducted chemistry demonstrations that included turning a penny into “gold.”
That experiment held the attention of kids in the audience, including Owen DeLong, 9, of Beavertown. DeLong and his mother, Tina, attended the celebration especially to see Blatchley.
“He was my high school chemistry teacher,” said DeLong. “I can remember him doing all sorts of crazy stuff like jumping on tables.”
DeLong is a 1999 graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, and said she decided to bring her son to Sunday’s demonstration after bumping into Blatchley recently.
“He knew how to make learning fun,” she said.
Now a certified teacher herself, DeLong said she is always looking for new ways to learn and she also wanted to show Owen how her former teacher made learning fun.
As for Owen, he said his favorite part of the evening was “seeing him turn a copper penny into a gold one.”
“That was definitely better than most experiments,” he said.
The Joseph Priestley House and laboratory is an historic site that preserves and interprets the contributions and significance to American history of Joseph Priestley.
For more information about the Priestley House and upcoming events, visit https://joseph-priestley-house.org