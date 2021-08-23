SUNBURY — Two donations by Sunbury businesses will help furnish the city's new police department.
Northumberland National Bank donated $25,000 while the Sunbury Eagles donated $2,000 to the department.
Police Chief Brad Hare said the donations will be a huge help.
“We are glad these businesses are showing community support and we are very grateful,” Hare said.
Northumberland National Bank COO Todd Troxell said he was happy to help.
“We want to show the communities in which we serve that we care,” he said. “We want to show our support where we can.”
Eagles President Phil Kehler said the Eagles stepped up because they want to see the department continue to improve.
“We wanted to help out and show them we care about them,” Kehler said. “We are happy to be able to help and we wanted to show support for not only the department but our community.”
The new police station, at 337 Arch St., will be ready by the end of September, according to city officials.
“I am extremely grateful to the businesses that are showing support,” Mayor Kurt Karlovich said. “This shows people care about the department and our community.”
Councilman Josh Brosious agreed.
“We are very grateful for the donations and we are excited to see the police move into their new home,” he said. “This is a place for our community and our officers and we are thankful to everyone who continues to support the department and community.”
Construction at the new station began in late April and has continued to progress at a rapid pace, Hare said.
Hepco Construction, of Selinsgrove, was awarded the $829,235 project earlier this year.
“So much has been done in a short amount of time,” Hare said. “It is an exciting time for the department and for the city of Sunbury as we all move toward the future.”
Electrical work is currently being done at the 5,900-square-feet building. The work includes installation of cameras and high-speed internet.