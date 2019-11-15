SUNBURY — Two people, including the mother of the late Korbin Rager, face felony endangerment of children charges after city police said they were found living in a tent in the woods Thursday night with a 1-year old child in 28-degree weather.
Angela Clark, 35, who claims to be homeless, was arrested at 11 p.m. Thursday by Cpl. Travis Bremigen after police said they found Clark, Jamie Giffin, 41, and their 1-year-old child in a wooded area in the south end of Sunbury with two tents. The child was wrapped in blankets sleeping, police said.
Bremigen said he immediately attended to the child and called Northumberland County Children and Youth Services as well as the Americus Ambulance Co., to check the child's condition.
The child was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, where the child was cleared of any injuries and was released to family members, police said.
Police said they discovered a bottle of urine, feces on the ground and clothing hanging from a tree. Police also discovered drug paraphernalia and 12 Adderall pills in the pant pocket of Giffin, according to police.
Clark and Giffin were charged with felony endangering the welfare of children. Giffin also faces misdemeanor drug charges, according to police.
In 2015, Clark pleaded guilty to two counts of endangering the welfare of children for what police said was her role in the death of her son, Korbin Rager. Korbin, an Oaklyn Elementary fourth-grader, died of an overdose of oxycodone while in the care of Victor Hare in 2014, a death Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn ruled a homicide.
Hare was baby-sitting Korbin and his older half-brother at Hare’s Point Township home when police say Hare gave Korbin a fatal dose of prescription medication. Hare recently died while serving a state prison sentence.
Clark served more than a year in state prison before being released.
Clark and Giffin will now appear before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on the charges.