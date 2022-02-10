SHAMOKIN — Two criminal charges were dismissed in the case against a Zerbe Township Supervisor facing felony wiretapping charges.
Following a preliminary hearing for township Supervisor Walter Paczkoskie, 59, of Shamokin Street, Trevorton, on Tuesday, Shamokin District Judge John Gembic dismissed misdemeanor counts of stalking and disorderly conduct. The remaining charges of a felony count of wiretapping and a summary count of harassment are headed to Northumberland County Court.
Paczkoskie, a new supervisor sworn into office in January, is accused of talking to township officials on Dec. 5 while secretly allowing another person to listen in on the conversation via telephone. Police allege none of the township officials had any knowledge that Paczkoskie had someone on the other end of the call listening to the conversation.
Paczkoskie remains free on $5,000 unsecured bail. A formal arraignment is scheduled in county court at 9 a.m. March 7.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER