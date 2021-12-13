SUNBURY — Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich and Councilman Chris Reis plan on being involved in city government even though they no longer will serve as elected officials. Both decided not to run for reelection.
Karlovich and Reis attended their last City Council meeting Monday night as elected officials.
“We have accomplished so much in the last four years,” Karlovich said. “I believe as we continue to work together that mutual respect, rational discourse, cooperation and listening to employee and public needs is required for a stronger and lasting community.”
Karlovich decided to not run for reelection after being voted into office in 2017.
Councilman Jim Eister thanked Karlovich for his dedication to the city.
“You worked hard for Sunbury,” Eister said. “I thank you for that and I don’t want you to go running off now, we still need you to finish the things we started.”
Reis also was elected in 2017 and decided to not seek another term.
“Thank you to everyone in the city who trusted me four years ago and then worked with me over these years to help move the city forward,” Reis said. “I feel like we were able to accomplish a lot but I am also excited to see the progress continue in the future. I will still be very involved in the city just in some different roles.”
Reis said he plans on attending meetings and serving in other areas as needed.
Incoming Mayor Josh Brosious, who resigned from his council seat effective Jan. 3, thanked both city leaders for their service.
“They both served the city greatly through the past four years,” Brosious said. “They accomplished many goals and I want to thank them both for mentoring me the past two years. I know I will continue working with them in the next four years to continue to improve our city.”
Solicitor Joel Wiest said he was honored to work with both leaders.
“It has been a pleasure for me and they both care about Sunbury deeply,” he said. “I am sure I will be able to call on them and ask their opinions and get input from the wealth of knowledge they both have.”
Council meets again Jan. 3 to reorganize. The meeting will take place at 6:15 p.m. inside City Hall.