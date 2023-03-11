SUNBURY — Two Sunbury residents are jailed on $50,000 cash after police said they used a confidential informant to purchase cocaine.
Brittney Moyer, 28, of South Fourth Street, and Rashan Massey, 30, of South River Avenue, appeared before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on Saturday after Sunbury police said they used a confidential informant to allegedly purchase cocaine Friday evening.
City police said they gave a confidential informant $280 worth of marked cash and the informant made calls to Moyer looking to purchase drugs, according to officers.
Moyer called the informant and the informant agreed to purchase cocaine, police said.
The two met in the 300 block of Market Street at around 10:30 p.m. and the deal was allegedly conducted under police surveillance, according to court documents.
Police say they watched Moyer hand the bag of alleged cocaine to the informant and the informant hand the marked money to Moyer, according to court documents.
Shortly after the alleged drug deal took place, Sgt. Travis Bremigen and another officer conducted a traffic stop on Moyer and took Moyer and Massey into custody, police said.
Police said they matched the marked $280 in money to money Massey had in his possession, according to court documents.
Police said they also field tested the alleged cocaine that was purchased and the results came back as positive for the drug.
Both Moyer and Massey face felony drug charges and will appear before Toomey for a preliminary hearing at a later date.