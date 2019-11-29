DANVILLE — Two Danville State Hospital patients pleaded guilty but mentally ill and were sentenced to time in state prisons.
Gary Custer, 51, told President Judge Thomas James Wednesday he was happy he would be released from the state hospital. He pleaded guilty but mentally ill to two counts of institutional vandalism.
Samantha Smith, 21, pleaded guilty but mentally ill to aggravated assault of a hospital employee.
"I have no freedom. I'm stuck," Custer told the judge.
Montour County Assistant District Attorney Ray Kessler said Custer was charged May 16 with damaging two chairs and a fire alarm box and on Aug. 13 with damaging ceiling tiles, grids and a smoke detector.
He said Custer was cited for criminal mischief four times since the May vandalism incident. Custer was involved in six vandalism incidents at the hospital in eight or nine months, according to Kessler. Custer told the judge he had been at the hospital for seven years.
Custer told James he would like to be placed in another state.
James told him to listen to his doctors.
James fined him $50 and sentenced him to three months to one year in jail, effective Dec. 19; to pay $1,930 in restitution for the May incident and to serve a consecutive three months to one year in jail; and pay $150 restitution for the August incident. He told Custer to undergo mental health treatment.
Dr. Richard Fishbein had prepared psychiatric reports on Custer and Smith.
Smith, a long-term patient, pleaded guilty but mentally ill to stabbing an employee with a pen Feb. 25.
"I don't want to be at Danville," she told the judge. James said the offense merited granting her request. He ordered her to pay a $50 fine and to spend one year to three years in a state correctional institution as of Dec. 5. He also ordered her to undergo mental health treatment.