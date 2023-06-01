SUNBURY — Longtime Daily Item photographer Robert Inglis will share his unique perspective of the Greater Susquehanna Valley this weekend at the Degenstein Community Library.
Photographs spanning two decades of Inglis's career will be on display from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the library, 40 S. Fifth St., Sunbury. A reception will be held at 4 p.m. Friday
"It's everyday life in the Susquehanna Valley," said Inglis. "We do a lot of different things at the newspaper. It can be the best time for people, it can be the worst time for people. It can be parades or fires or celebrations or sports. It can be happy, it can be sad. It's everyday life. It's moments in time from the Valley over the course of two decades."
On display will be six photographs from each year of his career consisting of three sports photographs and three news photographs. The images range from breaking news to feature stories.
Inglis graduated from Westmoreland High School in New York in 1998 and earned his bachelor's degree in professional photographic illustration from the Rochester Institute of Technology in 2003. After submitting applications to multiple news agencies up and down the East Coast, he landed a job at The Danville News and moved to Danville.
"In Rob's first week at The Danville News, I witnessed him standing on a bucket at a Little League game to change the angle of his shot and give him the vantage point he wanted," said Eric Pehowic, Daily Item and Danville News news editor. "So, from almost the first moment, I knew we had brought in someone dedicated to the craft and interested in photographing our readers and their families in new and interesting ways.
"I never expected Rob to stay for 20 years, but I'm glad he did because The Danville News and The Daily Item have been better because of it."
Inglis estimates that he has taken hundreds of thousands of images over his 20-year career. It was not an easy process to narrow down which photographs to display, he said.
His selection process consisted of going back through the Daily Item archives for the early years and the End of Year Best of Galleries in the later years. Some photographs were easy to select, while others were chosen for a variety of reasons, including aesthetics or personal connection.
One specific image features gold stars hanging from rafters with names on each star. It's not the most "stand out photograph or technically great," but Inglis said it was a photograph that affected him emotionally.
"It's from Camp Dost, a camp for kids with health issues," he said. "The gold star names are those who have been there who can never come back. It's kids with cancer who have passed away. If you know the story behind it, that's a powerful image to me."
Library Director Melissa Rowse said the Degenstein Community Library is honored to showcase Rob's work.
"What a wonderful accomplishment of 20 years with the Daily Item," said Rowse. "We are so excited to see the photographs highlighting the Susquehanna Valley through the years. We hope everyone comes to see his work."