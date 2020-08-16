TURBOTVILLE — Two firefighters were treated for minor injuries suffered during a fire Sunday afternoon at Renewal Processing along Route 44 in Lewis Township, Northumberland County. A state police fire marshal is expected to visit the fire scene today to investigate.
The fire of undetermined origin caused $25,000 worth of damage, said Fire Chief Doug Funk of Warrior Run Area Fire Department. The mill, formerly known as Sensenig Milling Services, was closed and no one was working there at the time of the fire.
One Warrior Run firefighter fell and sustained minor burns, while another Warrior Run firefighter suffered heat exhaustion. The first was treated at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, and the latter was treated at Evangelical Community Hospital, Funk said.
The chief did not say the fire was considered suspicious, but, "As of right now, it is still under investigation."
In addition to Warrior Run, fire units from Potts Grove, Turbot Township, White Deer Township and Washingtonville answered the 2:09 p.m. alarm. Washington Township Fire Company from Lycoming County was on standby to cover for Warrior Run.
Firefighters were on the scene for about two hours, Funk said.