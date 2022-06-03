Two Valley fires in the last three days are still "under investigation" and one is considered suspicious.
Milton Police Chief Curt Zettlemoyer reported a fire that ripped through 410 Myrtle St., Milton, at around 10:15 p.m. Thursday is considered suspicious. Zettlemoyer and state police fire Marshal James Nizinski spent a few hours at the scene on Friday morning into the afternoon.
“It was completely gutted,” said Zettlemoyer. “It’s pretty bad. It was fully involved when the officers and firefighters got on scene."
Firefighters from Northumberland and Union counties arrived on the scene on Thursday night to find the home engulfed in flames. The second-alarm fire brought out dozens of firefighters from Milton, Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, White Deer Township, Watsontown, Turbot Township, Northumberland, Point Township, Sunbury and Hummels Wharf.
"When we arrived it was fully involved on the front porch and it spread to the downstairs and attic of the residence," said Milton Assistant Chief Arthur Whitenight. "It was a single story-ranch style house. It looks like a total loss. It was a pretty significant amount of damage."
Matthew Berkheimer and his two children lived there, renting to own. No injuries were reported to the family or to fire personnel, said Whitenight.
Zettlemoyer declined further comment. “It’s still being investigated,” he said.
A Kulpmont fire that broke loose on June 1 is under investigation but Fire Chief Ray Siko said the cause is undetermined.
Firefighters responded to 266-528 Spruce St., which was heavily damaged during the blaze. Two other homes nearby also had outside damage from the flames, according to officials.
Siko said when firefighters originally began the investigation they were getting mixed answers from people near the scene. Siko said the department has turned the fire over to a state police fire marshal and no determination has been made as of Friday.