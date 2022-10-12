SHAMOKIN DAM — Two former United Methodist churches in Shamokin Dam and West Milton were sold over the weekend at auctions hosted by Realtor Michael T. Roan, of Williamsport.
The West Milton property sold for $110,000, plus a 10 percent buyer's premium, for a total purchase price of $121,000. The Shamokin Dam property sold for $72,000 plus a ten percent buyer's premium, for a total purchase price of $79,200, according to Roan.
Elite Excavation Services LLC, of Montgomery, purchased the West Milton property while Bill French, owner of Wood-Mode LLC, purchased the Shamokin Dam property.
The auction was held on Saturday.
The former West Milton church is located on a total of .697 acres on two parcels across Kelly and White Deer townships and the Lewisburg Area and Milton Area school districts. It has a 6,000-square-foot sanctuary and banquet hall. The building was constructed in 1896.
The former Shamokin Dam church has a 4,872-square-foot sanctuary and banquet hall. The original church was believed to have been built in 1870 and the current structure was built in 1904.
