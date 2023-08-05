DANVILLE — Geisinger Medical Center and Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center were named among the Best Hospitals in Pennsylvania, by U.S. News & World Report. Within the Geisinger system, seven hospitals were recognized. Geisinger Wyoming Valley being named No. 1 in the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre area.
In addition, both Wyoming Valley and Geisinger Danville hospitals were ranked as high-performing for pulmonology and lung surgery, hip replacement and colon cancer surgery. Both were also ranked for high performance in caring for heart failure, heart attack and stroke.
“Geisinger is dedicated to providing the highest-quality care for our patients, close to home,” said J. Edward Hartle, M.D., executive vice president and system chief medical officer. “This recognition emphasizes the quality and breadth of care available to our patients in central and northeastern Pennsylvania.”
Geisinger medical Center, Danville, also received high performance rankings for a variety of specific procedures and conditions, including aortic valve surgery; heart bypass surgery; heart failure; colon cancer surgery; gastroenterology and GI surgery; heart attack; hip replacement; leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma; lung cancer surgery; pulmonology and lung surgery; and stroke.
— RICK DANDES