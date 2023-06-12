MIFFLINBURG — The borough of Mifflinburg received $81,800 in grant money toward two studies that will determine the future of its park system, which includes the 64-year-old community pool.
The borough was previously awarded $19,800 from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources toward a feasibility study of the Mifflinburg Community Pool, located at the Mifflinburg Community Park along North Fifth Street. The borough was previously awarded $62,000 from the state Department of Community and Economic Development toward a master plan survey for the park system as a whole. It includes the community park and the Harry F. Haney Memorial Park along North Eighth Street.
"We hope to make improvements there and find the best paths forward from there," said Borough Manager Margaret Metzger.
The borough council is still in the process of finding consultants for the first grant. The consultants will seek financial information and public input to determine the future of the pool, which was built in 1959.
Councilman Matthew Wagner, the vice president of the borough council, said the infrastructure of the pool needs to be replaced and updated significantly. Over the years, the borough has done "stop-gap," or temporary, fixes, he said.
"Before we can move forward, we have to do a study to see what it needs," said Wagner. "We would like to rehabilitate the pool, but we can't move ahead until the study is done. Before we can solicit funds, the study needs to be finished."
There were discussions prior to the season about whether the pool would reopen, but not because of the renovations that were needed, he said.
"The big thing was finding staffing," said Wagner. "It was very difficult to find young people with lifeguard certification. Luckily we were able to hire enough people."
While public pools often lose money, both Wagner and Metzger said the borough philosophy has always been that the pool is a borough service and not a for-profit endeavor. The goal is to keep it open, they said.
The pool opened May 31 and will remain open until Aug. 20. General admission is from 1 to 8 p.m. daily.
The master plan survey will pair consultants with a committee of appointed members to seek input from the public about the park system.
Borough council members intend to put out requests for proposals for consultants on the projects. It may take six months to a year to finish the surveys, said Metzger.
The proposals will be accepted in the "very near future," she said.
"I'm very enthusiastic about trying to upgrade the park and the pool at the same time, all as one project," said Wagner.