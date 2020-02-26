MIFFLINBURG — State police accuse two Union County residents of stealing $15,000 from a woman living in a nursing home.
According to arrest papers, Linda M. Valentine, 73, of Mifflinburg, unlawfully obtained power of attorney over the accuser and told the accuser Medicare wouldn’t accept her because she had too much money in her bank account. Valentine went to the accuser’s bank on March 22, 2019, and obtained a cashier’s check for $15,000 paid to the order of Justin Valentine, 45, of Lewisburg, at his business, Susquehanna Valley Pre-Owned Motors, arrest papers state.
On May 10, 2019, the power of attorney was revoked and Linda Valentine was requested to pay back the $15,000, arrest papers state. A check from Justin Valentine was returned on June 27, 2019, for insufficient funds, according to arrest papers.
Justin Valentine paid the accuser $5,000 via Union County Protective Services on Aug. 13, 2019, but a $10,000 balance remains outstanding, arrest papers state.
Trooper Sara Barrett, state police at Milton, charged Linda Valentine with two felony counts of theft and one felony count of receiving stolen property. Barrett charged Justin Valentine with one felony count each of theft and receiving stolen property.
The Valentines were scheduled for preliminary hearings Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Mensch. Those hearings were continued since the defendants were unexpectedly without an attorney. Both are free on unsecured bail.